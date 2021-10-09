Sikh Riders of America Bakersfield ride raises money for local groups

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sikh Riders of America hosted their ninth annual motorcycle ride around Bakersfield on Saturday morning.

The group started the ride at Harley Davidson in Northwest crusiing to their destination at Lake Ming.

The Sikh Riders served breakfast and lunch along the trip raising money for other groups including the local chapter of the American Legion.

“We were raising money for MADD, Kern County’s 999 foundation, Kern River Blue Star Moms,” Sikh Riders of America president Gurinder Singh Basra said. “I feel so good, this was the biggest turnout we’ve ever had. We donated $8,000. $2,000 to each chartiy.”

The group says they’re already planning next year’s event.