Sikh community hosts Peace Parade at Mill Creek Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The annual Sikh Peace Parade will be happening on Saturday in an effort to bridge the gap between the Sikh community and the citizens of Kern County.

The Sikh community will be serving food every day leading up to the parade for anyone who would like some from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mill Creek and 19th Street.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and food will also be served following the parade at Mill Creek Park.