BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 200 runners laced up their tennis shoes early Saturday morning for a 5K run/walk in southwest Bakersfield.

The Sikh community hosted the Women’s 5K Run/Walk for the fourth year in a row at The Park at River Walk.

The annual event raises money every year for the Homeless Center and scholarships for high school students.

Saturday’s run raised over $43,000.

And, the last four years the run has brought in over $140,000 dedicated solely to scholarships.