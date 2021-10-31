Sikh community celebrates religion’s founder with parade in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Members of the local Sikh community gathered in Southwest Bakersfield to celebrate the 552nd birthday of the religion’s founder.

Community members celebrated with food, hymns, displays of traditional martial arts and a march to a nearby temple.

Some also tied their turbans — a time-honored Sikh tradition keeping the hair neat and clean.

The parade honoring Guru Nanak Devji was the big event of the day.

“It’s a chance for people to see our living god. That’s why it’s taken around the streets. Blessing the streets, blessing the community, and bringing happiness to everyone’s houses,” Bakersfield police officer Charnjit Singh said.