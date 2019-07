Alzheimer’s disease has no cure, but you can help in the fight to end it.

The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County hosted a kickoff event Thursday evening at the Padre Hotel for its upcoming Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

The event was a chance to for teams and sponsors to learn more about what ADAKC says is the third leading cause of death in Kern County.

The walk to end Alzheimer’s is Oct. 19 at the Park at River Walk.

You can still sign up by calling 912-3053, or register at this link.