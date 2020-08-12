‘Significant’ financial gift will support 120 students in Bakersfield College’s Agriculture Pathways Early College program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Foundation has received a “significant gift” from the Clifford and Patricia Mettler estate to support 120 students enrolled in the college’s Agricultural Pathways Early College program.

The gift will provide students with access to instructional materials and programming support to allow them to earn associate degrees in agriculture as they complete high schools courses, according to a BC news release.

“This gift comes at a time when our community is experiencing uncertainty in many respects,” said BC President Sonya Christian. “Knowing that future generations of our rural Early College Renegades will be provided the support to pursue their educational dreams is certainly a ray of light for the future of our agricultural community.”

The Mettlers grew up in Kern County and both attended local schools, the release said. Patricia Mettler attended BC, and Clifford Mettler’s farming operations in the Edison and Mettler areas had an impact on the economic and physical landscape of Kern County, according to the release.

“They would be blown away to know that they are helping put students on a path toward success at such an early age,” said John McFarland, a nephew of the Mettlers. “The entire family is proud of this gift and to see the fruits of their labor multiplied.”