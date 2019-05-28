UPDATE: CHP reopens all northbound lanes of I-5 north of Castaic following truck spill Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tanker spill closes northbound lanes of traffic on I-5 just north of Castaic on Memorial Day. Photo: CNN/ KABC [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Claudia Chavez [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Claudia Chavez [ + - ] Photo: Claudia Chavez [ + - ]

UPDATE (6:24 p.m.): CHP says all lanes of northbound I-5 north of Castaic have reopened following a truck spill.

SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN CASTAIC. NB I-5, SOUTH OF TEMPLIN HWY. ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) May 28, 2019

Previous story:

CHP has issued a SIGALERT closing all northbound lanes of Interstate north of Castaic because of a tanker spill and hazardous materials response.

CHP has closed all northbound lanes from Hasley Canyon Road to Parker Road. CHP says northbound traffic is being diverted at Parker Road.

According to CHP's Traffic Incident Page, a driver of a tanker truck pulled over to the side of the road because of a blown out radiator and noticed it was also spilling hydrogen peroxide.

All northbound lanes are closed and it is unclear when lanes will reopen.

We will update this page as we learn more information.

17 News viewer Claudia is stuck in the traffic jam and sent us these photos.

