BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Sierra Way north from Highway 178 is closed and has been rendered impassable, according to the Kern County Public Works Department.

Kern Public Works has closed Sierra Way at the South Fork of the Kern River crossing, which is located a half-mile north of the street’s junction with Hwy 178, according to a release.

KCPWD advises residents to avoid the closed roadway section entirely and to not attempt to go around the closed roads.

Residents are urged to go in and out of the Sierra Way area through Kernville and Wofford Heights using Hwy 155 and Burlando Road.

Motorists are also advised to plan accordingly for the closure.

Contact Kern County Information and Referral Services at 211 to have questions and concerns answered and call 911 if in an emergency.