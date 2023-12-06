BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s oil industry came under fire again Wednesday after a newly released report from the Sierra Club.

The new findings in the report claim oil producers aren’t putting enough effort into plugging idle oil wells in the state. Sander Kushen and Mercedes Macias with Sierra Club acknowledged the shortcomings of oil producers at an event today.

“We are releasing this report because there is an idle well crisis in California,” said Kushen. “This is a public health crisis, a public safety crisis.”

Macias says, “In Kern County we have 28-thousand orphaned and idle oil wells. That is two thirds of such wells in California.”

The Sierra Club names Chevron, Aera Energy and California Resources Corporation as the prime culprits in regards to not spending enough money on retiring thousands of dormant wells that are now, or could potentially be, leaking methane and other harmful pollutants into the air.

Those three companies own roughly 75% of the idled oil wells in Kern. The estimated cost of plugging those wells is nearly 4 billion dollars.

Oil industry representatives say they’re making good progress in retiring idle wells and claim the Sierra Club is exaggerating the problem.

The Sierra Club estimates the total costs of retiring idle wells in California could reach 23 billion dollars.

Western States Petroleum Association responded to the Sierra Club’s findings, saying, “The errors and omissions of the Sierra Club study are purposeful and paint a wholly inaccurate picture of the extensive and stringent policies and regulations in place to manage idle wells.”



