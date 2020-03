BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bluegrass band, “Sideline,” will be in Bakersfield tonight.

The six-piece band is on a national tour and will be performing at Golden Valley Christian Fellowship, located at 690 McKee Rd. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at the door, children 15 and younger are free.

To learn more about “Sideline” visit here.