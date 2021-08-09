Si Señor Grill & Tequila Bar launching remodeled bar on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Si Señor Grill & Tequila Bar announced they are launching their new remodeled bar for service on Friday.

The restaurant, located on Airport Drive and China Grade Loop in Oildale, says pandemic-era lockdowns and restrictions provided them with an opportunity to remodel their interior. The remodeling provided more space for social distancing, along with a fresh new look. In addition to the remodel, they have created a new cocktail menu and draft beer system. They also have a large variety of Tequilas.

Si Señor Grill & Tequila Bar

Si Señor Grill & Tequila Bar has been a family-owned business for the past 15 years.

For more, visit sisenorgrillbakersfield.com.

