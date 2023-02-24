BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- A luncheon at South High School celebrated Black History Month in the best way possible Thursday.

The luncheon featured soul food deep-rooted in black culture, musical performances by students of songs made by Black artists and speeches and poems performed by students by prominent black figures.

The event has been a tradition at South High School for over 20 years and retired Assistant Principal Essie Davis shares it makes a difference.

“Oftentimes our students don’t know their history so although this has been going on for thirty years we want it to continue forever and every day will be black history,” Davis said.

Deashanna Lewis, a sophomore who performed multiple times at the luncheon including stepping with the school’s Black Student Union step team.

“I’m celebrating my black culture so, of course, I wanted to come out and like share it with other people,” Lewis said.

Lewis shared that she gained confidence from performing at the luncheon, a trait co-advisor of the step team Renata Cruz shares she’s seen development in all who participated.

“I seen from the first of practice them being shy, from them encouraging each other to be prepared for this month and getting over their fears, stage fright and really hyping each other up, it was a sense of empowerment,” Cruz said.

Cruz shares that students learning about themselves and their history with events like this will stick with them for years to come.

“When I look back on my experience in high school BSU was something that saved me as a youth and gave me a sense of belonging and that’s what these girls are going to remember forever,” Cruz said.