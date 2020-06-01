Shoyo Sushi donates 3,500 masks to community organizations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Local organizations are getting help with reopening Monday.

Shoyo Sushi Restaurant donated 3,500 masks to the City of Bakersfield, the Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Kern Community Foundation.

These masks are to help these organizations start to reopen.

It’s not just finding these products but affording them is now a problem.

“We have businesses that have been closed for weeks or months,” said CEO and President of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce. “They are just now getting to reopen and start earning revenue. Now more than ever they need the communities support and this is one way that we can help them by giving them some items complimentary.”

The masks will be distributed to various organizations throughout Bakersfield.

The restaurant will also donate $2,000 to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. They hope this helps them to get back in their feet.