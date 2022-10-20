BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly a third of Americans — including six-in-10 Republicans — continue to hold the debunked belief that President Joe Biden didn’t win the 2020 presidential election legitimately, according to a new Monmouth University poll released last month. Twenty-nine percent of all respondents, as well as 61% of Republicans, say that Biden won due to voter fraud. While voter fraud happens in Kern, it’s rare. Only 56 people have been charged since 1956. And while there’s concern other fraud may go unnoticed, officials say widespread voter fraud can’t be done. California is one of 15 states that does not require voters to show a form of identification at the polls.

We want to know: Should you be required to show identification to vote at the polls?

Yes, Because the last time my parents went to vote somebody had already voted for them. Bojo White, Facebook User

I 100% feel that everyone should be required to show valid ID in order to vote Kathy Parnell Eribarne

You have to show your ID for so many other things. I don’t think proving who you are should be an issue. Adam C Lambert

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.