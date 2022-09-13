BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With less than two months until election day, the focus on the campaign trail is turning not just to candidates, but also to propositions set to appear on your ballot. Speaking about his goals for the state today, Governor Gavin Newsom doubled down on his target to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in California by 2035. His remarks came less than 24 hours after a new political ad hit the airwaves. In it, the governor argues Prop 30 is not what it claims to be. If passed by voters this November, it would create a 1.75% tax increase on Californians who earn more than $2 million per year. Supporters say the revenue generated from that tax would go toward subsidies for electric vehicles, infrastructure for more charging stations, and resources to fight fires. Governor Newsom says the proposal would only benefit corporations.

We want to know: Should we raise taxes on the wealthy to help fund climate initiatives?

No we need to cut all taxes we the people are taxed on everything everything William Paulus, Facebook User

Yes, the answer is yes, tax the wealthy and contrary to some comments here, they won’t be leaving the State any time soon… Lars Klassen, Facebook User

No Why should they be only ones. Vivian Taylor, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.