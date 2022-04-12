BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags on, the UK government is warning fighting will intensify in the coming weeks as more and more allegations of war crimes against Russian forces continue to be reported.

The Pentagon is closely monitoring reports of possible chemical weapon use in the eastern city of Mariupol. UK officials say they are urgently working to verify these unconfirmed claims, which were first made on telegram by the ultra-nationalist Azov battalion fighting in Mariupol.

This comes amid mounting evidence of sexual violence against women around the capital of Kyiv.

President Zelenskyy said overnight that Russia is preparing “for a new stage of terror.”

We asked: Should the U.S. send troops to Ukraine in response to Russian war crimes?

With 451 votes, 36 percent of people said the U.S. should send troops to Ukraine while 64 percent said the U.S. should not.

“Putin was clear, if we put boots on the ground he is going to use NUKES.” Carlo DeFranco, Facebook user