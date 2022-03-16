BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress this morning, President Joe Biden announced $800 million in new aid for Ukraine.
The new package includes 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small-arm machine guns, shotguns and grenade launchers, and 20 million rounds of ammunition.
President Biden, however, did not commit to Zelenskyy’s requests to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as well as sending fighter jets — two measures the U.S. has repeatedly rejected.
“I have a need. I need to protect our sky. I need your decision, your help,” Zelenksyy told Congress. “…Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”
We asked: Should the U.S. and NATO impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine?
A majority of respondents said yes, the U.S. and NATO should impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
“If you want WW3, sure go for it. You can’t have a no-fly zone without the military being ready to shoot down some planes. Otherwise, it would just be a suggestion.”Mark Armendariz, Facebook user
“Yes. Because Putin is not going to stop with Ukraine. He’s already antagonizing other NATO countries in attempts to provoke. Total war is his goal. We can shut it down faster and with less loss of life if we act quickly.”Jennifer Charbonneau, Facebook user