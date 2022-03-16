BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress this morning, President Joe Biden announced $800 million in new aid for Ukraine.

The new package includes 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small-arm machine guns, shotguns and grenade launchers, and 20 million rounds of ammunition.

President Biden, however, did not commit to Zelenskyy’s requests to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as well as sending fighter jets — two measures the U.S. has repeatedly rejected.

“I have a need. I need to protect our sky. I need your decision, your help,” Zelenksyy told Congress. “…Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

We asked: Should the U.S. and NATO impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine?

A majority of respondents said yes, the U.S. and NATO should impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

