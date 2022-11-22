BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman McCarthy has long maintained that any immigration reform plan to be considered by Congress must start with securing our southern border. Alongside fellow Republicans in El Paso, Texas today, Mccarthy called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign for failing to secure the southern border. Mccarthy pointed to recent suicides of Border patrol agents; the Biden administration’s decision to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy, a Trump-era program designed to restrict immigration at the southern border; and Biden’s efforts to end Title 42, a Trump-era Covid policy that allowed authorities to limit asylum-seekers from crossing the border.

We want to know: Do you think the U.S. should resume construction of the wall on our southern border?

Time to establish what we already have here in America, in the countries these folks are running from — or at least find out WHY we can’t? Gene Johnson, Facebook User

