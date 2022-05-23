BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden caused confusion during his overseas trip to Asia today, saying the U.S. would be willing to defend Taiwan if China invades.

It’s a warning that appears to deviate from long-standing U.S. policy. Taiwan, who is self-governed, welcomed President Biden’s comments, but China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to the statement. The White House and the President’s supporters worked to clarify his comments, comparing potential U.S. involvement to the efforts already underway in Ukraine.

We want to know: Should the U.S. intervene if China invades Taiwan?

A slight majority, 57 percent of respondents, think the U.S. should not intervene if China invades Taiwan.

The U.S. has a long standing commitment to defend Taiwan and we should stand by that. This is nothing like Ukraine. Joel Mc, Facebook user