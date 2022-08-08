BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Senate voted in a 51-50 decision to pass the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday. The legislation passed with Vice President Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. The bill is aimed at lowering the deficit and costs of prescription drugs as well as tackling climate change. Lawmakers started consideration of the bill by passing the motion to proceed Saturday night, which was followed by roughly four hours of debate and 37 amendment votes. The bill now goes to the U.S. House, which is expected to vote on Friday. Democrats claim the bill, which also raises the minimum tax on large corporations to 15% and cuts tax loopholes, will shrink the deficit hundreds of billions of dollars. Republicans, all of whom voted against it, argue the deficit will rise as a result. GOP lawmakers are framing the bill as reckless spending on the backs of taxpayers.

