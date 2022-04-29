The Department of Homeland Security announced it is setting up a Disinformation Governance Board in an attempt to tackle the spread of false information.

The department says the goal is to counter disinformation coming from Russia and misleading messages about the U.S.-Mexico border, which has been in the spotlight lately with the controversial decision to lift Title 42.

Republican lawmakers are raising alarm that the board will censor free speech. Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy said the effort is coming from the same party that suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story and compared the board to the fictional government group that purposefully distorted history in George Orwell’s novel “1984.”

We wanted to know: Should the U.S. Government be involved in suppressing disinformation?

Nearly three-quarters of respondents say no, the government should not be involved in this.

No that’s Facebook’s job Gary Kabonic, Facebook user