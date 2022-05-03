BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to a draft opinion leaked to Politico, the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v Wade.

The document suggests five justices side with Mississippi in its case challenging the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The final opinion is expected in late June or early July, meaning it is possible the justices’ final vote and decision may change.

Overturning Roe v Wade would not make abortion illegal in the U.S., but it would clear the way for individual states to pass their own laws restricting or banning abortion.

We asked: Should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade?

With 685 votes, 43 percent said the Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade while 57 percent said it should not.

“People have rights. States and other government entities only have rights with the consent of the governed.” Wendy Reed, Facebook user