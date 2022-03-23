BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Day three in the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson got underway Wednesday morning.

Judge Jackson fielded questions regarding search and seizure, freedom of press, sentencing child pornography cases, and the history of right to counsel. Several Republicans challenged her about critical race theory, and even how often she attends church.

Meantime, Democrats are lauding Jackson’s judicial record and her historic nomination as possibly the first black woman to serve on the high court.

Democrats have the potential to confirm Jackson with their slim majority even if all Republicans line up opposed. Her nomination is on track for a vote by Easter.

We want to know: Should the Senate confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Supreme Court justice?

A slight majority of respondents agree that Jackson should be confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice.

“Yes! Remember when men used to say that women shouldn’t serve in positions of power because their emotions would get in the way of them making sound decisions? The only person crying during Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearing was Lindsay Graham. A man. She’ll be a wonderful Supreme Court Judge.” Audrey Evans Bakers, Facebook user