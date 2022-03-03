BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday proposed a new plan that could force some homeless people with severe mental health disorders into treatment programs.

The proposal would require all counties in California to set up a mental health branch in civil court to provide treatment to those who need mental health and addiction services. Those patients would be ordered to accept the care. The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court, or CARE Court, would also include medication and housing.

Some homeless activists have objected to forced care, saying it violates their civil rights.

The program would be an alternative to conservatorship, but would not replace it. CARE Court would require legislative agreement.

The Newsom administration is also weighing whether to include the proposal in the annual budget.

We asked: Should homeless people with serious disorders be forced into treatment programs?

90% of respondents said homeless people with serious mental illnesses should be forced into treatment while 10% of respondents said they should not.

“Yes they should. Left out on the streets without treatment is leaving them as a danger to themselves and everyone that they come into contact with.” Melanie Hohler, Facebook user

“Yes because I work downtown Bakersfield and we see men trying to expose themselves to the people inside the salon and including children. We had a woman come in to the salon waving a knife demanding a haircut. We’ve had people stalk us to our car and try to fight us if we don’t give them money or cigarettes. They get pretty violent in the summertime especially.” Sandra Serrano, Facebook user