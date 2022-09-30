BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Late last night, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have limited solitary confinement in jails and prisons. Proponents of limiting or doing away with solitary confinement have long argued it is inhumane, ineffective and tantamount to torture. Law enforcement groups asked Newsom to veto the bill, arguing that prison and jail officials, not legislators, should determine when and where to use solitary confinement. The bill would have also banned the practice of solitary confinement altogether for people younger than 26 or older than 59, women who are pregnant, and those with physical or mental disabilities.

We want to know: Should solitary confinement be banned in the U.S.?

NO! Vivian Taylor, Facebook User

No!Neither should the death penalty.Eye for an eye. Mark Kindell, Facebook User

If you can’t function with others, you spend time by yourself. Mitch Giem, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.