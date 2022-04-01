BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill to decriminalize and legalize marijuana at the federal level. The final vote came in at 220-204.

Most states have already taken such steps, either for medicinal or recreational purposes. The bill would remove pot from the federal list of scheduled controlled substances and force courts to clear any related convictions.

The measure now heads to the Senate where it faces an uncertain future.

We wanted to know: Should marijuana be legalized at the federal level?

A slight majority, 57 percent, said marijuana should be legalized at the federal level.

I think it’s ridiculous that we are even having this conversation in 2022, it’s basically legal already. It needs to be federal and taxed. That’s money that can fix our infrastructure and lower all our gas prices! Nick Romero, Facebook user