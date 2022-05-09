BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden is trying to close the digital divide. Last year’s infrastructure package earmarked billions of dollars to give low income families monthly $30 internet subsidies.

Now, the Biden administration is announcing a deal with 20 companies to offer high speed internet to those families for the price of that subsidy – making their internet essentially free.

Biden said high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. He stressed that too many people still can’t afford it.

We want to know: Should internet service be free for low-income Americans?

A majority, 63 percent of respondents, said internet service should not be free for low-income Americans.

If they have to provide service at that price, those of us who pay for it will end up, paying more and more and more. There are computers in the library and most public places have free WiFi. Deborah Barger Fiscus, Facebook user