BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new poll finds Governor Gavin Newsom has a commanding lead over his republican challenger Brian Dahle. Conducted by UC Berkely, the poll found Newsom has a 53% approval rating and leads his challenger, Republican State Senator Brian Dahle, 52-25, among registered voters. It comes less than one week after another UC Berkely poll showed a majority of Californians want neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump to run in 2024. Instead, Newsom and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tied for first ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

We want to know: Should Gavin Newsom run for president?

Newsom has ruined California, so sure, let’s give him a promotion. Wake up people! Victoria Pedroza, Facebook User

Every election another promise to address the homeless crisis, every year it gets worse Norman MacLean, Facebook User

Vote for your neighbor!!!! Not for a human/personality. They don’t care about us!! Lenetta J Cloud, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.