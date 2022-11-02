BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California voters will soon decide whether to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products. In a nutshell, Proposition 31 seeks to uphold a state law set to ban many flavored tobacco products in the state. Supporters argue Big Tobacco uses candy-flavored products to target kids and lure them into a lifelong addiction to nicotine. Some of those flavors include cotton candy, chocolate, strawberry, and minty-menthol. Opponents argue it’s already illegal to sell any tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 in California. They say prohibition does not work and will impact minority neighborhoods more than any other by criminalizing the sale of menthol cigarettes.

We want to know: Should flavored tobacco products be banned in California?

We don’t need more government telling us what to do with our lives Eddie French, Facebook User

I’m 68 years old and if I want to puff on banana ice it’s no one’s business but mine. It helped me quit cigarettes Avis Rudd Britton Chadwick, Facebook User

Do these politicians not remember prohibition? John Coppers, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.