BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed several new cannabis bills into law this week, including one that prohibits employers from firing workers based on a marijuana test. The bill makes California the seventh state in the U.S. that does not allow employers to discriminate against workers who smoke marijuana “off the job and away from the workplace.” Supporters argue that THC tests don’t indicate current impairment, and can show a positive result even if the person consumed marijuana weeks prior. Newsom signed the bill and nine other cannabis policy changes, including one that would seal cannabis-related criminal convictions. Another creates a process for interstate cannabis business transactions.

We want to know: Should employers be allowed to test workers for off-the-job marijuana use?

Good! If you can enjoy a cold one after a shift on a Friday then I should be able to light one up after a shift on that same Friday Jacob Owens, Facebook User

Yes if it is having an effect on their job performance and safety issues Karen Sullivan, Facebook User

No because what u do after u get off work is no one’s business but yours and God Jennifer Lancaster, Facebook User

I won’t work anywhere near a stoned co-worker. Period. You going to fire me for being straight? Martin Lanzer, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.