BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if he follows through with his plan to buy the social media company.

Musk, speaking at a virtual summit today, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare.

“I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” he said, citing Trump’s newly launched tech platform, Truth Social.

Trump said last month that he would not return to Twitter even if allowed to do so, telling Fox News that he was committed to Truth Social. It’s not clear if the former president would change his mind.

A slight majority, 57 percent, said Elon Musk should lift Twitter’s ban on Donald Trump.

