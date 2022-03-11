BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The clocks are springing forward this weekend for daylight saving time. You’ll be losing an hour of sleep, which can impact your heart health.

Studies show the time change leads to an increase in strokes and heart diseases. Scientists recommend going to bed earlier, getting as much light as possible, and take it easy on the extra caffeine to prepare for the upcoming transition.

Some U.S. senators have introduced bills to make daylight saving time permanent, but those have yet to gain traction.

Today, 17 News asked: Should daylight saving time become permanent?

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said yes, daylight saving time should become permanent.

“Yes! We voted for it, no reason to keep resetting clocks every few months.” Facebook user Cathie Mars

“No. It should not be made permanent. In fact we should move it back to the end of April which is where it was when I was a kid.” Facebook user Scott Ziemann

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.