BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The White House is marking one million COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. and urging Americans to “not grow numb,” as daily cases reach their highest point since February. And with $22.5B in additional aid stalled on Capitol Hill, President Biden is calling on Congress to take action as funding dwindles for booster shots, treatment, and testing.

Senate Republicans have said they would not authorize additional funding until the Biden administration was able to account for the trillions of dollars Congress has approved thus far.

We wanted to know: Should Congress approve Biden’s request for additional COVID-19 relief funding?

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said Congress should not approve more COVID-19 relief funding. Democrats keep printing money, and citizens are paying it back through inflation Facebook user