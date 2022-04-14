BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of Republican lawmakers and victim advocates last week urged the California legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom to put a halt to the state’s temporary inmate credit program.

The program, which was put in place during the pandemic, allows the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to boost credits for good behavior to inmates. This allows some violent offenders to earn more time off of their sentence. The department is now considering making the program permanent.

The effort comes a week after investigators revealed a suspect in the Sacramento shooting was released early from prison for having a combination of pre and post sentencing credits, despite Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s insistence he be kept behind bars. The CDCR is holding a hearing for public comment on the credit program today.

We want to know: Should California end its inmate credit program?

A majority, 78 percent, of respondents agreed California should end its inmate credit program.

I think the entire criminal justice system needs a whole lot of work, including lighter/no sentences for select nonviolent offenses. But, it’s hard to support a system that lets a proven violent offender go free. Katy Avery, Facebook user