BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One measure on your ballot this election allows voters to decide how the City of Bakersfield finds future fire and police chiefs. Under the current city charter, police and fire chiefs are found within the respective departments. However, Measure L allows voters to change that. An investigation by the California Attorney General found Bakersfield police made improper stops, searches, and arrests, using unreasonable deadly force against those with mental disabilities, and more. As part of the city’s agreement with the California Department of Justice, Measure L was put on the ballot for voters to consider changes in how police and fire chiefs are chosen. If passed, the measure would allow the departments to hire chiefs from outside the agency.

We want to know: Should Bakersfield be allowed to hire police and fire chiefs from outside their departments?

