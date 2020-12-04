ShotSpotter gunfire detection system expanded to include Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said the city’s gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, has been expanded and will now cover an area of just over 6 square miles including Downtown Bakersfield.

The technology in Bakersfield uses dozens of microphones and sensors to notify police about shots being fired, notifying police in seconds to an area where in use.

Officials said the ShotSpotter system has provided “fast and accurate” information on shootings in areas it says have been affected by gun violence. ShotSpotter has been used by the department since March 2018 in a 3 square mile area from Brundage Lane to California Avenue, east from Chester Avenue to Washington Street and into portions of Niles Street.

Within ShotSpotter’s coverage area, the department said it receives about three to four activations a day. Officers have responded to 1,351 activations from the system, made 79 arrests and seized 58 illegally possessed or used firearms, according to a release.

The Bakersfield City Council unanimously approved a three-year agreement for the ShotSpotter system expansion in October using funds from Measure N.