ShotSpotter call leads officers to wounded man in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was rushed to a hospital after he was found wounded by gunfire late Wednesday night in East Bakersfield, police said.

Sgt. John Bishop said officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation at Tulare and Lake streets just after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the area suffering from several gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Bishop described the man’s wounds as “minor to moderate.”

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.