BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people in East Bakersfield.

Officers were called to a ShotSpoter call in the 300 block of South King Street and found a male and female wounded by gunfire.

The two were taken to a hospital, but their wounds were described as minor.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.