ShotSpotter activation prompts large police presence in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) A ShotSpotter activation triggered a large police presence in South Bakersfield early Friday morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Snyder Lane and Priscilla Way. Hours later, there was still an active police presence in the area. Crime scene investigators were also at the scene.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was wounded.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.