ShotSpotter activation led to a stolen firearm and drugs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - ShotSpotter technology helped police find and arrest a man with drugs and a stolen gun.

On Sunday, at about 3:46 a.m., Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to the area of 8th Street and 'P' Street for a ShotSpotter Activation.

According to police, a vehicle was observed leaving the area and a traffic enforcement stop was conducted.

It was determined the driver, Rodrigo Lara, 26, was on felony probation. A search of the vehicle led to a loaded .40 caliber Glock 24 handgun found in a compartment underneath the driver's seat along with cocaine HCL, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.

Investigators say the firearm was stolen.

Lara was arrested for firearm and narcotic related charges.

BPD was not able to determine if Lara was the shooter from the ShotSpotter activation.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting or this incident call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.