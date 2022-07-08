BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol of Fort Tejon was led on a short pursuit that ended in a crash on Mount Pinos Road the suspect is still on the run, according to CHP.

Photo courtesy of a local resident

CHP says, the chase started on the I5 when officers tried stopping the man for going over 100 mph. The man stopped and as an officer approached he left again.

The man then got off the I5 and went through the Frazier Park area, according to CHP. Then ended up crashing on Mount Pinos Road.

The suspect has not been caught, CHP says.