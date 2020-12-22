Shopping local at Christmas means even more than usual this year

A man dressed as Santa Claus waves amid pedestrians at the Mesa Redonda Market, a popular spot for Christmas shopping, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Lima, Peru, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owning a small business is never easy, but surviving amid this pandemic can feel like a high wire act for many business owners. One way Kern County consumers can help is by buying local for Christmas. And the opportunities are many.

Everyone knows homegrown Dewar’s chews are a holiday go-to for thousands of Bakersfield Christmas shoppers — and that’s been the case almost since the business opened in 1909. But in this most difficult year for business — especially small local business — it’s important to remember that hundreds of others need some love too.

Take, for example, In Your Wildest Dreams, a vintage clothing and consignment shop on 19th Street downtown that would seem to have something for everyone.

Over at that great old standby, Mexicali Mexican Restaurant, they’re not just doing take-out, they’re selling specially bottled Mexicali margaritas — a potent holiday libation that’ll start your car in a pinch.

Tequila not in your diet? Locally owned Imbibe, just off Truxtun Avenue, west of Highway 99, has one of the best selections of quality wine in Kern County.

The Marketplace has several locally owned stores, like Julia, an upscale women’s clothing store.

How about some hair care product or a gift certificate at Essentials Spa in the Marketplace?

Do it for the health of your community, says Dee Dee Todd of Essentials.

“These local businesses are tremendously hurting due to the pandemic,” she said. “And we feel it’s very important to support each other.”

Essentials customer Scotty Bourne endorsed that idea.

“I bought my wife a gift certificate so that she can come and utilize the services here,” he said.

Like most Bakersfield restaurants, Mama Tosca’s — fine dining, Italian style — has gift certificates as well.

Christmas shoppers might want to do their favorite restaurant that kind of favor during these tough times. What was Denise Sando doing with a friend Monday afternoon in the first-day-of-winter chill?

“At a local restaurant,” she said, seating on the front patio of Mama’s Tosca’s. “Trying to support local — always, but especially this year, considering COVID.”

Bakersfield merchants need our help more than ever because Christmas is coming.