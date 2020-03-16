Shopping chaos continues amid growing coronavirus fears

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Fear and panic continues to rise as the coronavirus is spreads across our nation.

Shoppers started lining up at 4:30 Monday morning at Winco on Coffee Road. People are fighting it out to get their hands on much needed products.

Even over the weekend, shoppers lined up for hours to get their hands on essential products, clearing the shelves, leaving super markets barren.

On Saturday, shoppers were eager to get their hands on whatever they could. The Costco on panama had lines that wrapped around the street.

Experts are urging those not to give in to the fear driven tactics, along with President Trump saying there is no need to panic.

If you are heading to the stores, expect much of the same.

