BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As lines formed outside stores in the Valley Plaza Mall even before opening time on Dec. 26, it looked like holiday shopping wasn’t over.

“Today is the 26th of December, which is the return day for all the packages that they don’t want, or the gifts should I say, that they don’t want,” said Joey Cruz, a Valley Plaza regular. “The wrong size, or just get their money back.”

Cruz thinks gifting looks very different nowadays.

“Back then you’d get what you get, then you appreciate what you get,” said Cruz. “But now, you know, there’s more options to return.”

Ric Robins thinks there’s another big reason why the mall is booming on Tuesday.

“Everybody is looking for the deals, that’s what they’re here for, it looks like to me,” said Robins, also a Valley Plaza regular. “Everybody is standing in line in front of the stores, they want to get the cheap stuff.”

Seven miles down the road, Target shelves are almost empty of Christmas decorations. Marked down prices pull shoppers like Michelle Hopkins, who is on the hunt for any decor.

“My mom and I kind of do come out usually the day after and look for some last Christmas decor items that might be on sale,” said Hopkins, who secured some deals after visiting Lowe’s, Home Depot and two Target stores in town.

The message Hopkins has for other shoppers still looking for the deals is go now, because they are going fast.