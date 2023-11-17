BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who is wanted for multiple shoplifting offenses in south Bakersfield.

Officials say a man allegedly entered a business near 1400 South H Street and took several items without paying. The first of multiple alleged shoplifting incidents happened on Sept. 13, according to officials.

Based on a surveillance photo provided, the suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect, they are asked to contact Detective Cervantes by calling the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.