BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Holiday Market opens this weekend for shoppers looking to buy local.

The annual event is hosted by the Junior League of Bakersfield, and will be held during Second Saturday as shoppers head downtown on Dec. 9. Themed after the famous German Holiday Markets, residents get to shop a variety of small businesses — run by local women — selling crafts, jewelry, art and more.

Residents will also get to meet local authors signing their books, and kids can stop and write a letter for Santa to send to the North Pole.

The market will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Junior League Community Center in downtown Bakersfield on the corner of 19th and E Streets!

