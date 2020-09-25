Shooting wounds at least 2 people in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that wounded at least two people near Niles Street and Sterling Road in East Bakersfield.

Emergency crews and deputies were called for reports of a shooting in the area just before 4:30 p.m. Deputies found shell casings, but no victims at the scene. At least two people later arrived at Kern Medical and were treated for minor to moderate wounds.

Thursday’s shooting happened near Basham Funeral Home where another shooting killed a man on Sept. 17, but officials said it does not appear the two shootings were related. No information on possible suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

We will update this story as we learn more information.