BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a shooting wounded two people Sunday evening in South Bakersfield.

Officers were called to the area at Custer Avenue and South H Street at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two people with gunshot wounds. One person was suffering from moderate to major injuries, and a second victim had minor injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.