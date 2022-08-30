BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court documents obtained by 17 News give insight as to what happened when a Bakersfield woman was allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend.

The daughter and the sister of Christine Patrice Medina told 17 News about the life of their loved one who was taken from them too soon.

July was difficult on the Medina-Lozano Family after losing the matriarch of the family to lung cancer.

“That’s what happened with my mom and three weeks later this happens with my sister,” Nichole Lozano, Medina’s sister, said.

According to court documents, Christine’s boyfriend, Glenn Jones spent the afternoon of Aug. 12 drinking at the Silver Fox Starlite Lounge and waited for her to get home.

“It was very like surreal…” Layla Lozana, said.

Christine’s 15-year-old daughter, Layla awakened that day by a cop banging at their door.

“She said: ‘Your mom has been shot and she didn’t make’ it and I fell down and broke down,” Layla said.

Nichole Lozana said, “As I was packing I got a horrible phone call.”

That horrible phone call was news of Christine’s slaying.

Jones later told police that around 7 p.m. he drove by Christine’s house, as she pulled up with an armful of groceries, he walked to the front of his vehicle and fired a single shot, ending Christine’s life.

“They made me go thru the back door, my mom was outside by the car, they shielded me from seeing her,” Layla said.

Jones sped away and traveled to an area near the Kern River Golf Course where he threw the gun into the Kern River, according to documents. Police arrested Jones the following day.

“She’s all I have, she’s my only parent. How am I going to make it in this world without her?” Layla said.

Jones faces a charge of first-degree murder that could send him to prison for the rest of his life if convicted.

He’s held without bail and due back in court Sept. 7.

Nichole Medina organized a GoFundMe to support Layla’s needs. You can donate to the GoFundMe at this link.