BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A menacing message on a port-a-potty led to an active shooter scare and a large police response in Shafter on Thursday afternoon.

Shafter police officers were called to the Amazon facility in Shafter at around 2:30 p.m.

A spokesperson said someone reported a message on a port-a-potty that read someone would “shoot the place up.” The message appeared to be graffiti.

Police determined it was not a viable threat and it wasn’t clear when that message was written.